Alia Bhatt Reveals Her Secret 'Schedule' On Off Day, Arjun Kapoor Says 'Need This'

Alia Bhatt is currently enjoying her vacation in New York City with Ranbir Kapoor and Raha. Today, she shared her secret schedule on her off days. Check out

Author: Aarti Tiwari
15 Sep,2023 00:05:47
Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, with their daughter Raja, jetted off to New York City a few days ago. The adorable couple took a much-needed vacation from the continuous work schedule and are having a relaxing time in New York. The pictures of Ranbir and Alia posing with their fans circulated on the internet. And now, Alia Bhatt has herself shared a video from her vacation where she gave her fans a sneak peek into her secret schedule on off days.

Alia Bhatt’s Secret Schedule On Off Day

On Thursday, taking to her Instagram handle, Alia Bhatt shared a video. In the video, she can be seen wearing a hot red monokini and heads down. However, as the video proceeds, the actress reveals the secret as she relaxes in the pool. It seems that Alia dives into the water in the swimming pool and enjoys the calmness. In the video caption, she says, “My schedule on off day, That’s it. That’s my schedule.”

In contrast, Alia Bhatt captioned her post, “DND,” which means that the actress is currently in ‘Do not disturb’ mode. As soon as the post was shared, Arjun Kapoor reacted in the comments section as he wrote, “Need this sched & this hotel in my life.” Undoubtedly, the chilling time in the water looks so satisfying and peaceful.

Would you like to chill like Alia Bhatt? Please share your opinion in the comments section.

