Alia Bhatt Revives Desi Glamour In Black Saree With Pearl Necklace At Poacher Screening In London

The ever-charming Alia Bhatt recently attended the special screening of her upcoming web series Poachers in London. A couple of days ago, the trailer of the show was released, where she camouflaged with the poster theme in a green pantsuit. And now, for the special screening, she made a grand appearance with her show-stealing desi style that has us fall in love with her elegance.

Alia took to her Instagram stories and treated her fans with a peek into the special screening. She was joined by ‘her girls’ sister, Shaheen Bhatt, and mother, Soni Razdan. In the first pic, Alia posed near the window, flaunting her overall appearance in a black saree with golden simple lace, which she teamed with a deep v-neckline sleeveless blouse, creating dreamy visuals.

What enchants more is Alia’s pearl necklace that totally rocked her charm in the timeless drape, complemented by stud earrings. The messy, clean bun, fresh base, shiny cheeks and bold red lips sealed Alia’s look to perfection, and we can’t get over her desi glamour.

The actress shared several photos from the event, showcasing the visuals where she can be seen enjoying the event with her girls and also on stage with the team of Poacher. Alia is the executive producer of the upcoming crime thriller, set to release on 23rd February on Prime Video in over 240 nations across the globe.

Are you, too, loving Alia’s unique way of pairing pearls with a desi look? Please share your thoughts in the comments.