Alia Bhatt is one of the most admired and gorgeous actresses that we have in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress has been doing a terrific work in the entertainment industry since the year 2012 and given the kind of love and appreciation that she gets from people all over the country, we can genuinely vouch for the fact and say it loud and clear that she deserves it all. Her social media game has increased and gotten better to a great extent over the years and we totally love it, don’t we?

Right now, the actress is enjoying the success of her latest movie ‘Brahmastra’ and in her personal life, she’s looking forward to giving birth to a cute baby. So, what’s the latest that we get to see happening at her end? Well, much to our delight and happiness, we see her share a cute sunkissed selfie by flaunting her pregnancy glow and we are totally in awe of her beauty. Well, do you want to check out? Take a look below –

