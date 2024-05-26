Alia Bhatt Screams Attention In Denim Midi Dress Fan Says, “Ranbir Kapoor Is Lucky…?”

Alia Bhatt, the queen of hearts, never fails to capture attention wherever she goes. When it comes to fashion, she has the best to offer each time, leaving her admirers falling in love with her charm and fashion enthusiasts stunned. Such is her new look in blue denim, showcasing her unmissable side. Let’s dive into her new look.

Alia Bhatt’s New Look In Denim Midi Dress

Alia posted a new set of photos from her latest photoshoot. Dressed in an aesthetic ensemble, the actress screamed attention with the stunning snapshots. She wore a dark blue denim midi dress featuring a round neckline and strappy sleeves. The fitting bodice and a body-hugging bottom define her picturesque figure. However, the sizzling backless details raise the temperature.

Alia continues to captivate with her allure as she opts for an oxidized pair of earrings. With her open tresses, glittery and smokey eye makeup, and nude lips, she added an extra dose of sophistication. However, in the striking silhouette light, Alia left us mesmerized with her jaw-dropping poses flaunting her overall glam.

Impressed by her new look, a fan wrote, “Ranbir Kapoor is lucky, isn’t it?” Undeniably, Ranbir Kapoor is lucky to have Alia, and the actress is lucky to have Ranbir. Another wrote, “Queen.” And the third said, “Queen of Indian cinema, Alia Bhatt.”