Alia Bhatt steals it in turtle neck black floor-length gown

Alia Bhatt graced the Filmfare event in a stunning all-black ensemble that left everyone in awe. The actress donned a beautifully draped black sheer gown, showcasing a perfect turtle neck and high thigh slit. She added a shawl cape to keep the glam on edge.

With her makeup kept to a minimum, Alia opted for a sleek straight hairdo, letting the gown take center stage. The minimalist approach was further complemented by a pair of golden ear studs

In a heartwarming series of pictures, Alia shared a candid moment with her dear sister Shaheen Bhatt, capturing the essence of their unbreakable bond amidst the glitz and glamour of the event. The actress also shared a delightful moment with Vijay Verma, her co-star in the movie Darlings, radiating warmth and rapport.

Alia Bhatt, who recently secured a National Award for her outstanding performance in the movie Gangubai Kathiawadi, walked the red carpet with utmost grace and poise, stealing the spotlight at the prestigious award ceremony. Her impeccable fashion sense and noteworthy achievements in the industry continue to gel her status as a powerhouse in Bollywood. As Alia continues to shine on and off the screen, fans eagerly anticipate her future endeavors and red carpet appearances.