Alia Bhatt steals the show in green bodycon in Brazil, see pics

Alia Bhatt, the unstoppable force of Bollywood glamour, strikes again with her sensational style at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil, commanding attention as she sauntered down the red carpet alongside the illustrious Gal Gadot and the charismatic Jamie Dornan. With her magnetic presence and unparalleled acting prowess, Bhatt left jaws dropping and cameras flashing.

But it wasn’t just her undeniable talent that had us all spellbound—it was her sartorial choices that truly sealed the deal. Decked out in a breathtakingly bold bright green dress, she transformed the red carpet into her own personal runway, a vibrant oasis in a sea of black and white.

Alia Bhatt’s unseen glimpses

Alia Bhatt knows just how to make her fans’ weekends a little sweeter, and this time she did it with a bang! Taking to Instagram, the effervescent star treated her followers to a delightful series of pictures that left everyone in awe. With a heartwarming caption that read, “Obrigado Brazil… thank you for all the love! You have my heart,” Alia expressed her deep appreciation for the overwhelming affection she received from her Brazilian fans.

Dressed in a stunning ensemble by Herve Leger, she effortlessly rocked a mesmerizing blend of vibrant green shades that accentuated her beauty.

