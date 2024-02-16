Alia Bhatt Ups Fashion Game In Ombre Green Pantsuit At Poacher Trailer Launch, See Photos

Alia Bhatt, the executive producer of Poacher, recently attended the trailer launch of the show in Mumbai on Thursday and made heads turn with her classy pantsuit look. The actress attended the event with her sister, Shaheen Bhatt. Alia’s unique ombre pantsuit looked gorgeous and left fans spellbound.

Alia Bhatt’s Ombre Pantsuit Look

Camouflaging with the ‘Poacher’ theme, Alia graced the scene in an ombre green pantsuit with a stylish blazer and flared pants. The small stud earrings complemented her classy look. The wavy open tresses always rock with the bossy pantsuits. Alia kept it simple with minimal makeup and nude lips. With white block heels, she pulls her look effortlessly.

In contrast, Alia, in one of the pictures, poses with the actors of the series Roshan Mathew, Dibyendu Bhattacharya, and the director Richie Mehta on stage. This event was amazing, and Alia enjoyed her time. Expressing her feelings, she wrote, “Poacher is one of the best shows I’ve seen in a very long time & I’m so grateful to be associated with such powerful storytelling that not only will entertain you.. but it’ll also stay with you long after!!”. She also praised the whole team of Poacher, which is all set to stream on 23rd February.

What is your reaction to this? Please share your thoughts in the comments box below.