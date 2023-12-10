Alia Bhatt’s classic column gown makes a statement for puff sleeves, check out

Alia Bhatt was present at the final ceremony of the 2023 Red Sea International Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. Walking the festival’s red carpet, she shared the glamorous space with A-listers including Gwenyth Paltrow, Andrew Garfield, Henry Golding, Halle Berry, Nicolas Cage, Adrien Brody, Jason Statham, and many other distinguished guests. For this special event, Alia elegantly adorned herself in a captivating silver gown.

Given, that Bhatt stunned us all with her amazing fashion sense in the gown, leaving fans all awestruck. Keeping the style on point, the actress dropped pictures on her Instagram handle.

Decoding Alia’s look for the night

Alia opted for an elegant silver column gown with a strapless neckline, front slit, form-fitting silhouette, floor-length hem, and a trailing back, adorned with vibrant purple floral appliques and intricate black vine patterns. Complementing the ensemble, she added voluminous sleeves draped on her arms.

To complete her look, Alia kept accessories minimal, donning delicate flower-shaped earrings and matching high-heeled stilettos. Her hairstyle featured a messy bun parted in the center, with a few loose strands framing her face, perfectly complementing the stunning gown.

For her makeup, Alia went with feathered brows, a subtle smoky eye in shimmering tones, smudged kohl outlining her eyes, mascara enhancing her lashes, a mauve lip shade, rosy blush on her cheekbones, a radiant highlighter, and a contoured face to achieve a glamorous round up.