Alia Bhatt recently hosted the prestigious Hope Gala, where she wore two exquisite outfits. Let's take a closer look at both of these fashion statements.

Alia Bhatt has always made stunning fashion statements while promoting her country worldwide. Keeping up with her image, the diva recently made a splash with two stunning outfits when hosting the Hope Gala 2024 event. The diva opted for two different looks: one in a maroon velvet gown and another in an ivory sheer saree.

Alia Bhatt’s Two Different Outfits Appearance-

Maroon Velvet Gown

The dazzling diva donned a maroon velvet gown and posted it on Instagram. The diva opted for a maroon velvet fabric strappy, silver stone embellished square neckline, sleeveless, midriff diamond embellished work, straight, flowy floor-length gown. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied minimal makeup with peach eyeshadow, black mascara, shimmery, blushy cheeks, and nude matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with a silver and blue stone embellished necklace and a ring.

Ivory Sheer Saree

The outfit consists of an ivory resham with floral work, delicate silk threadwork, zari work, and exquisite crystal embroidery saree with a dropped end piece paired with a tulle halter-neck deep V-neckline, sleeveless, backless pearl strings embellished with a scalloped design blouse. The outfit is from Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted wavy open tresses. The diva opted for peach shade makeup with matte eyeshadow, shimmery highlighted blushy cheeks and nude matte lips. She accessories her outfit with silver and emerald stone embellished long earrings.

In the picture series, she flaunts her classy looks and gives glimpses of her Hope Gala 2024 event while hosting with a beautiful smile.

In the picture series, she flaunts her classy looks and gives glimpses of her Hope Gala 2024 event while hosting with a beautiful smile.