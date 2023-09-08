All Smiles! Sara Tendulkar radiates airport swag in green t-shirt and black trousers

Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar‘s daughter Sara Tendulkar often becomes an attraction to the media. Though she is not in the entertainment world, she makes it to the headlines regularly. This time, the starkid flaunts her airport swag in casuals.

Sara Tendulkar’s Airport Swag

In the video, Sara Tendulkar can be seen walking out of the airport with a big smile on her face. She donned a green t-shirt paired with black trousers. On her t-shirt, ‘High-Tech Naturalists Club’ was written, exuding her nature-friendly character. She ditched accessories and makeup for the casual look.

Sara Tendulkar aced her airport swag in the comfort of casuals. On the other hand, her beautiful smile for the paparazzi is making hearts flutter. She didn’t pose for the camera but interacted with them.

Sara Tendulkar, on the work front, made her debut in the modeling industry in 2021, featuring in Ajio’s summer collection. The starkid has no plan to make a career in Bollywood. Once Sachin Tendulkar revealed that Sara wants to learn medicine like her mother. She completed her Bachelor’s degree in medicine from London University College. Also, she is pursuing her Master’s degree in medicine from the same institute. In addition, Sara enjoys huge fandom on her social media handle and keeps her fans engaged with her.

