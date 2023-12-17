All that shimmer is Kriti Sanon in golden co ord set, check out

Kriti Sanon just set the internet on fire with her golden goddess vibes! Picture this: she’s rocking an all-gold co-ord set that’s practically a disco ball’s dream come true. The real show-stealer? A jaw-dropping, deep-plunging neck shimmery bralette that’s leaving us all wondering if it’s hot in here or if it’s just Kriti turning up the heat.

But wait, there’s more! Kriti didn’t stop at the bralette – she paired it with a high-waisted, flared, and embellished skirt that’s basically a golden fireworks display. And we’re not talking about your average skirt; we’re talking about a skirt that knows how to make an entrance.

Now, let’s talk about the glam game. Kriti’s got those long, wavy locks working their magic, sleek eyebrows that deserve a round of applause, and eyes so bright and beautiful they might just be stealing the spotlight. And as if that’s not enough glam, she’s rocking a pair of golden drop earrings that are practically singing, “I’m here to slay!”

Check out her stylish photos here:

But the grand finale? Pink lips that are the perfect cherry on top of this golden glam sundae. Kriti Sanon isn’t just setting off sparks; she’s a full-blown firework, and we’re all just here for the dazzling show!

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “One of the Most Sexiest Women of Asia fr”

Another wrote, “Most Beautiful Figure Top Actress Kriti”

A third user wrote, “Kritssss these pictures & YOU🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 and the songggg”