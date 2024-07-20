Aly Goni Reacts To Shehnaaz Gill’s Vibrant Pajama Look At Times Square, Check it Out!

Shehnaaz Gill is a prominent and talented actress in the entertainment industry. She is known for her role in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan. Apart from acting, Shehnaaz Gill is an avid traveler. Whenever she explores different countries or cities, the diva always shares photos on Instagram and updates her fans about her current location. Recently, Shehnaaz Gill has been exploring the United States as she hangs around Times Square in her pajama look. Please take a look at her photos below!

Shehnaaz Gill’s Pajama Look At Times Square-

Taking to her Instagram post, Shehnaaz Gill shared tons of photos of herself as she appeared looking cute in a blue, green, pink, and yellow stripe checkered pattern with oversized full sleeves, buttons featuring waist-length shirt, and pairs with a matching color and pattern flared pants, which gives a comfy look to her late night walk. The actress styles her look with a half-tied-up and rest-open hairstyle, which frames her face well. Later, the actress opts for minimal makeup with peach matte lips and pairs it with white and pink sneakers, complimenting her casual fit.

In the photo, Shehnaaz Gill sits in the box and opts for a candid pose while giving a stunning smile. In the next picture, the actress sits on the roadside and opts for an open hairstyle while holding a phone. In the further photo, Shehnaaz Gill is having a great time in the USA as she showcases her stunning leg move on the street of Times Square. Lastly, Shehnaaz enjoys streetlights as she strolls late at night.

As soon as Shehnaaz Gill posted picture of herself as her industry friend Aly Goni turns to her Instagram post and hilariously commented, “American accent chahiye humko wapis aake” with a laughing emoji.

