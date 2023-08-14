ADVERTISEMENT
Ananya Panday drops Gen-Z’s quintessential style file, see pics

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
14 Aug,2023 07:30:34
Ananya Pandey has firmly established herself as the quintessential fashion icon for Generation Z. With her much-awaited film ‘Dream Girl 2’ on the horizon, all eyes are on her promotional appearances, which are fast becoming the talk of the town. Ananya’s consistent stream of on-trend outfits is sparking style conversations and setting new benchmarks for her multitude of fans. Her recent standout look, featuring an effortlessly chic oversized blazer, once again showcases her innate fashion acumen. Her compelling allure, combined with an innate sense of style, solidifies Ananya’s position as the epitome of elegance.

Decoding Ananya Panday’s look

For her latest appearance, Ananya handpicked an ensemble from the esteemed clothing brand Zimmermann, underscoring her impeccable taste in fashion. The artistic vision behind her look was meticulously crafted by the celebrated celebrity fashion stylist Meagan Concessio. Her ensemble seamlessly integrated a white macadamia velvet lace bodice, skillfully paired with briney blue wide-legged jeans. The showstopper, however, was the oversized checked blazer, boasting full sleeves, a lapel collar, and a black plaid pattern set against a soothing beige backdrop – a harmonious fusion of sophistication and contemporary flair.

Ananya’s makeup choices were equally well-curated, reflecting a meticulous attention to detail. Nude eyeshadow, precision-winged eyeliner, mascara-adorned lashes, expertly contoured cheeks, and a shade of nude lipstick that perfectly complemented the ensemble collectively contributed to her captivating allure.

Check out-

Ananya Panday drops Gen-Z’s quintessential style file, see pics 842688

Ananya Panday drops Gen-Z’s quintessential style file, see pics 842689

Ananya Panday drops Gen-Z’s quintessential style file, see pics 842690

In her ongoing pursuit of fashion statements, Ananya Pandey’s impact on the modern style landscape remains unassailable. Her ability to seamlessly blend emerging trends with timeless elegance cements her reputation as the unrivalled fashion authority for her generation.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

