Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, And Janhvi Kapoor’s Mesmerizing Off-Shoulder Dress Moments

The world of Bollywood not only dazzles with cinematic brilliance but also sets trends with its sartorial choices. Recently, three leading ladies of Bollywood, Ananya Panday, Kriti Sanon, and Janhvi Kapoor, showcased their impeccable fashion sense in stunning off-shoulder dresses.

Known for her fashion-forward choices, Ananya made a statement in a black catsuit from Elisabetta Franchi’s collection. The midriff cut-out accentuated her toned physique, while the off-shoulder neckline added a touch of glamour. The all-black ensemble was elevated with a pair of sleek black heels, creating a monochrome masterpiece. Ananya’s makeup, featuring soft smoky eyes, fluttery lashes, and a nude glossy lip, complemented her chic attire. Representing Swarovski in India, she adorned herself with diamond accessories, including a necklace, bracelets, earrings, and rings, adding a touch of sparkle to her ensemble.

For a special occasion, Janhvi opted for a nude-colored embellished gown that exuded ethereal elegance. The corseted bodice, off-the-shoulder neckline, and plunging décolletage revealed a meticulously designed ensemble. Structured boning highlighted her enviable frame, while the layered tulle skirt, gathered detail, and a dramatic train at the back added a touch of drama. Minimal accessories, including bejeweled rings and studded earrings, complemented the intricacies of her gown. Janhvi’s makeup featured a glossy caramel lip shade, rosy tint on the cheekbones, darkened brows, and a glamorous eye look, complete with winged eyeliner and shimmering eyeshadow. Her hair, styled in a centre-parted messy bun, framed her face with a few loose strands.

Kriti brought a vibrant pop of color to the red carpet with her mid-length electric blue dress. The dress featured stylish cutouts at the neckline and midriff, along with a thigh-high side slit that added a chic touch to her monochromatic ensemble. Keeping her jewelry choices simple with gold hoops, Kriti completed the look with transparent heels that added an element of modernity. Her chic updo and glam makeup, featuring pink lip color, well-contoured rosy cheeks, and soft kohl-lined eyes, perfectly complemented the overall look.