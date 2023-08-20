'Angel With Pure Heart': Rani Chatterjee Wishes Deepshikha Nagpal On Her Birth Occasion

Rani Chatterjee is one of the most loved and admired divas in the Bhojpuri cinema. Apart from her acting skills, the actress is very friendly in real life and makes friends wherever she goes. And often shares pictures with her close ones on her social media handle. Today the actress shared a heartfelt note for her dear friend Deepshikha Nagpal on her birthday. Read more to know.

Rani Chatterjee’s Heartfelt Note

Taking to Instagram, Rani shared a picture twinning with Deepshikha Nagpal in a blue mini dress. The duo donned the royal color in simile yeg attractive avatar. The beautiful smile on their face shows the love, care, and good time they have shared together. And in the background, Rani put a beautiful song Main Hoon Na sung by Sonu Nigam and Shreya Ghoshal, from the movie Main Hoon Na.

Wishing the actress Rani Chatterjee in her caption described her friendship with Deepshikha. She called her ‘Angel With A Pure Heart And Soul.’ Also emphasized that it’s her forever friendship. Her caption says, “Hey beautiful, today’s your

birthday happy birthday love you i have to say this i find a angel with pure heart pure soul its @deepshikha.nagpal #happybirthday #angel.”

We also wish Deepshikha Nagpal a very happy birthday.

