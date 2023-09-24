Movies | Celebrities

Anupama Parameswaran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Nayanthara show the 3 must-have sarees in your wardrobe

Anupama Parameswaran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara, three leading ladies of the Indian film industry, have recently graced the spotlight with their choice of sarees, setting a high standard for every fashion enthusiast

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
24 Sep,2023 02:10:27
In the world of fashion, few ensembles possess the timeless allure and cultural significance of the saree. Anupama Parameswaran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara, three leading ladies of the Indian film industry, have recently graced the spotlight with their choice of sarees, setting a high standard for every fashion enthusiast. Each of these sarees tells a unique story of elegance and style, complemented by accessories, makeup, and hairstyles that add depth and character to their looks. Join us as we delve into the world of saree fashion, discovering not only the must-have sarees but also the art of crafting a complete, captivating ensemble. Whether you’re a fashion maven or simply looking for inspiration, these stars offer a masterclass in timeless elegance and sophistication.

Elevate Your Wardrobe: Anupama Parameswaran’s Ravishing Red Saree

Anupama Parameswaran’s choice of a see-through red saree is a bold and striking statement that belongs in every fashion-savvy woman’s wardrobe. This unique piece boasts intricate embroidery work that elevates it to a true masterpiece. To complement this stunning saree, Anupama opted for luscious, curly locks that frame her face exquisitely. Her bold eye makeup adds an air of mystery and confidence to the overall look.

But why stop at just the saree? To create an ensemble that leaves a lasting impression, consider pairing it with antique gold jewellery for a touch of traditional charm. A classic red lip can further enhance the elegance of this outfit. As for hairstyles, you can also experiment with a sleek bun for a more sophisticated appeal or voluminous waves for a playful twist.

The Regal Charm: Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Benarasi Silk Saree

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s choice of a gorgeous red Benarasi silk saree is reminiscent of bridal elegance. The heavy golden embroidery work on the saree adds a regal touch that demands attention. Samantha’s decision to keep her makeup minimal is a lesson in sophistication, allowing the saree to take centre stage. Complementing the ensemble with gold jewellery accentuates the opulence of the look.

To adapt this style, choose elaborate gold accessories, such as statement necklaces and intricate earrings. Opt for a neutral makeup palette with a focus on glowing skin and subtly defined eyes. Hairstyles like a sleek bun or a side-swept updo can accentuate the regal vibe of this saree, making it perfect for grand events and celebrations.

Radiate Sunshine: Nayanthara’s Yellow Silk Saree

Nayanthara’s choice of a stunning yellow silk saree exudes traditional charm and post-wedding radiance. The saree’s golden sheen is nothing short of breathtaking. Teamed with wavy, cascading hair, it strikes a balance between elegance and playfulness. The addition of gold jewellery and a stylish blue sleeveless blouse completes this classic look, setting the bar high for traditional fashion goals.

To replicate Nayanthara’s look, opt for antique gold jewellery pieces to complement the richness of the yellow silk. Keep the makeup natural with a focus on luminous skin and soft, earthy tones. Hairstyles like loose waves or soft curls can capture the romantic essence of this saree, making it perfect for weddings and festive gatherings.

Incorporating these styling tips into your wardrobe will ensure you’re always prepared to make a lasting impression. Drawing inspiration from the likes of Anupama Parameswaran, Samantha Ruth Prabhu, and Nayanthara, embrace the timeless beauty of the saree and let your inner fashionista shine.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

