Anushka Sharma is a great time foodie. Time and again, the actress has shared instances on her IG handle where she showcased and asserted her love for food, especially desserts. Owing to that, today, she has shared some more on her Instagram handle, showering her love for yummy chocolate croissant.

In the pictures, we can see Anushka Sen decked up in a stylish tie-dye casual baggy t-shirt. She teamed it with a suncap, casual sleek open hair and no makeup. The actress first shared an adorable picture of her smiling to the camera, while flaunting her hands, that can be seen all covered with chocolate sauce. The actress got some of it on her chin too.

In the next picture, we can see her posing with her ‘chocolaty’ hands again, all smiles, as her mouth seemingly is filled with a big bite of croissant. The third one shows her platter that has got the croissant with loads and loads of chocolate ganache on top. It already looks tempting in the picture itself, and we are wondering what a grand feast the actress had while having the same.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, “Croissant high”

Croissant is a popular buttery, puff pastry delicacy amongst the global netizens. It’s famous more in the western side of the globe. However, with its sweet, yum textures and taste, it has been growing popular amongst Indians too. However, it’s origin is from France.

