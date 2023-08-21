ADVERTISEMENT
Anushka Sharma Goes Sporty In Casuals, Flaunts Her Quirkiness

Anushka Sharma is an inspiration when it comes to style with comfort. In her latest pictures, the diva goes sporty in casual ensembles flaunting her quirkiness

Author: Aarti Tiwari
21 Aug,2023 00:05:42
Anushka Sharma is one of the most stunning beauties in the industry who never fails to impress with her fashion flair in alluring styles and hues. Her style is mostly inspired by comfort and class, allowing you to be yourself yet be attractive. With her new sporty look, the diva yet again reveals the code to her statement with her quirky shades.

Anushka Sharma’s Sporty Casual Look

Anushka donned casual, comfy, and cool sporty wear in the photo. She paired the black crop top with beige high-waist pants and a black blazer. She adds a statement style with a black cap securing her beautiful short hair, while the white socks end with sporty shoes rounded her go-to casual style. Her overall glam-up is by Puma India.

With all her striking poses, comfort and style can be seen. Wearing clothes to your comfort gives you a a relaxing and confident feel, just like Anushka Sharma. The diva expressed her quirkiness in different moods in the series of pictures. Sometimes fierce, sometimes relaxed, and at times she feels excited; these all describe the advantage of comfortable wear.

With her sporty look, Anushka Sharma has inspired many,, whether ethnic, western, or sporty style; she knows to ace it all.

Did you like Anushka Sharma’s sporty avatar in casuals? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

