Anushka Sharma Is Gorgeous Personified In Bodycon Gowns

Anushka Sharma is a famous star in the Bollywood industry. She has worked with superstar actors in Bollywood. The diva is one of the fashion and beauty queens in the town who has always been an attraction for the audience. She has a tall and lean body, which makes any outfit look more charismatic and attractive. She has nailed some of the best bodycon companies recently and below is the list.

1) In this picture, Anushka Sharma made fans gaga over her look in a black cut-out gown with thigh-high slit detailing. The oval cut over the cleavage and lean legs made her appearance attractive in a monotone look.

2) The style icon Anushka Sharma donned a bright yellow sleeveless bodycon gown. The skinny-fit dress defined her curvaceous curves. The smokey makeup and hairstyle complimented her look.

3) This beautiful and s*xy black trail paired with minimal makeup, sleek hairstyle, a diamond necklace, and high heels elevated her overall glam in this outfit.

4) The stunning Anushka Sharma donned an off-shoulder purple gown with a slide slit. She styled it with minimal nude makeup and diamond earrings. In addition, the black heels and anklets rounded her stunning appearance.

Anushka Sharma’s Social Media And Films

Anushka Sharma enjoys a massive fan following with over 63.2 million followers. She has worked in many hit films like Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Jab Harry Met Sejal, Sultan, Rab Ne Bana De Jodi, etc.

