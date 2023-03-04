Anushka Sharma is one of the most admired and appreciated actresses and performing artistes in today’s time in the Hindi entertainment industry. The actress made her stunning debut in movies in the year 2009 and from there onwards, she’s truly been on a roll and how in the Hindi film fraternity. From doing movies that have been a commercial success to eventually being part of movies that have helped her established her niche as an actress who can slay in women-centric projects, we have truly seen her kill it with perfection everywhere and win over hearts of the masses. Anushka Sharma is someone who’s also attained quite a great deal of success as a Producer and well, that’s why, she’s been the main brain behind some of the most sensational OTT projects on different platforms.

As far as personal life is concerned, Anushka Sharma seems to be quite blessed over there as well. She’s married to the ‘love of her life’ aka Virat Kohli and not just that, she’s also a proud mother of a beautiful baby girl called Vamika. Well, all these reasons are good enough to contribute to the happiness and well, that’s why, whenever she embraces sunkissed glow, it’s only natural that it’s going to reflect on her face whenever she’s around that zone. Well, do you all want to check out her latest snap where she’s flaunting her swag game like a pro in her special sunkissed avatar? See below folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and marvelous, right folks? Droolworthy stuff in the true sense of the term, right ladies and gentlemen?