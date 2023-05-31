Anushka Shetty makes big announcement, fans can't keep calm

Anushka Shetty is one of the most adored and captivating actresses and performing artistes in the Indian film industry. The gorgeous diva started her professional career many years back in the South regional entertainment space and well, she’s truly earned her share of success and fame like a truly valued artiste. From being an iconic personality in just the South regional entertainment industry to eventually becoming a force to reckon with all over the country, Anushka has truly come a long way forward in her professional career. Today, she’s reached that stage of fandom and popularity where even if she doesn’t be a part of Pan-India projects, it won’t affect her fandom among the masses by even an iota.

Check out the latest update that Anushka Shetty has shared from her end:

The best thing with Anushka Shetty is that as a performing artiste, she is not very active on social media. However, when she does share an update from her end, that certainly means that there’s something productive and interesting coming from her end. Well, after a long hiatus, Anushka Shetty has shared a major update where she’s given a special shoutout to an upcoming film. She’s seen talking about her upcoming film Miss Shetty Mr Polishetty and well, in the post, Anushka is seen talking about the Hathavidi lyrical video that’s all set to release today. Well, are you all super excited and looking forward to more details of the same? Well, here you go –

