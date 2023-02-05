Shah Rukh Khan is popularly known as the King of Romance. The actor is currently winning hearts with his performance in the latest released film Pathaan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Although the film was in controversy for the song Besharam Rang, it was expected that the film would witness a boycott after many films in Bollywood weren’t performing well on screen. However, Shah Rukh Khan brought back the enthusiasm with his film now. Embracing Shah Rukh Khan’s presence on screen, let’s check out his best romantic films.

1) Veer Zaara: It was released in 2004, featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Preity Zinta in the main lead. It is a beautiful story of two lovers’ love, separation, courage, and sacrifice. Every scene of this film will make you go numb and cry unstoppably.

2) Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham: This film was released in 2001. The story revolves around a rich guy Rahul who gets married to a poor woman and gets separated from his family. At the same time, his little brother Rohan brings them back into the family. The film features Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, Kajol, and Kareena Kapoor.

3) Kal Ho Naa Ho: One cannot stop adoring this film; you would want to watch it more than once. It was released in 2003, featuring Preity Zinta, Shah Rukh Khan, and Saif Ali Khan in key roles. The love triangle with a tragic ending will make you cry.

4) Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge: Released in the year 1995. This film still runs in many theatres, and that is the power of this romantic drama. This love story begins in Europe and moves to India with a masterpiece ending. The film features Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol in lead roles.

