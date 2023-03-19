Johnny Lever is a household name in Hindi films. Her performance and outstanding comedy were praised by everybody, and Johnny is now regarded as a symbol of comedy. Johnny Lever was born in Kanigiri, Andhra Pradesh on August 14, 1957. Let us tell you about some interesting Johnny Lever facts.

Even now, the audience adores Johnny, and his name is frequently mentioned while discussing comedians in Hindi movies. Johnny appeared in numerous fantastic and unforgettable films during the 1980s and 1990s. His spirit lives on to this day.

Johnny is one of the most active artists of his generation. This is evidenced by the fact that 25 of his films were released in the year 2000. Although most superstars have 3 to 4 films released in a year, Johnny had 25 films released in a single year.

Few people are aware that Johnny Lever has also gone through prison air. You must have been shocked that this magnificent musician, who was constantly smiling and teasing the audience on the big screen, would have done anything so wrong that he would have had to go to jail, but let us tell you that he was accused of disrespecting the tricolor. However, this accusation against him was eventually dropped.

Johnny’s importance and contribution to Hindi films may be gauged by the fact that he has won the Filmfare Award 13 times. Many people feel that a comic like Johnny Lever has never appeared in a Hindi film. At the same time, many people claim that no comic, at least during Johnny’s era, was ever seen competing with him.