Arjun Kapoor Feels Nostalgic Shares’ Friends’ series poster, Says, “Can’t Believe…”

Arjun Kapoor is a well-known actor and the industry’s heartthrob. After making his cinematic debut with Ishqbaaz, the actor shone in subsequent appearances. Aside from that, he is a major source of inspiration for men to develop elegant styles. This time, as a fan of FRIENDS, Arjun Kapoor took to social media and expressed his nostalgia, stating that today marks 20 years since the final episode of this cherished sitcom aired.

Arjun Kapoor’s Instagram Story Appearance-

Arjun Kapoor took to Instagram Stories to present a poster from the popular comedy FRIENDS. The actor warmly stated that it has been 20 years since the last episode came out and that the show has been a part of his life. The Friends poster features Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc in one frame. By sharing this poster, Arjun Kapoor captioned his post, “My Childhood, my teenage years, my adulthood, my entire life, these friends have been part of it, can’t believe it’s been 20 years since the finale.”

About Friend Series

“Friends” is a popular American series from 1994 to 2004. It revolves around a group of six friends living in Manhattan, dealing with the ups and downs of life, love, and careers. The show features iconic characters like Rachel, Ross, Monica, Chandler, Joey, and Phoebe, and it remains beloved by fans worldwide for its humor, relatable storylines, and memorable moments.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com. For more updates.