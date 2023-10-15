Banarasi Basics: Raashi Khanna’s traditional twirl comes in silk drape, floral bun & gold jewellery

Get ready to groove to the rhythm of timeless fashion with Raashi Khanna’s charismatic charm! In the world of style, where trends come and go like fleeting seasons, the Banarasi saree stands as a rockstar of tradition and elegance. As Raashi gracefully twirls in the lustrous silk drape, complements her look with a fragrant floral bun, and bedazzles herself with sparkling gold jewelry, she’s like the fashion-forward conductor of a symphony played in the key of tradition. It’s a fashion statement that’s as classic as your grandma’s pearls and as cool as your favourite playlist, proving that when it comes to style, there’s nothing quite like the timeless allure of a Banarasi saree. So, let’s embark on a journey through this delightful fusion of fashion and heritage, where Raashi Khanna makes the age-old weave feel fresher than a hit single on the charts!

Decoding her look

When Raashi Khanna decided to break the internet, she didn’t need fancy filters or elaborate photo shoots. Nope, all she needed was a timeless piece of fashion history – the Banarasi saree! Taking to her Instagram handle, she unleashed a whirlwind of traditional twirls and undeniable elegance, and the internet collectively gasped in awe. But let’s break down this fashion frenzy, because it’s more than just fabric – it’s a masterpiece.

In her silk Banarasi saree, Raashi wasn’t just wearing a garment; she was donning a piece of India’s rich heritage. This saree isn’t just about threads; it’s about the stories woven into every inch. She paired it with a sleeveless pink blouse, giving us a contemporary twist on classic beauty. But that’s not all – what truly took the cake was her choice of accessories!

Now, let’s talk about that floral hairbun. It wasn’t just a bun; it was a statement. It was like a little piece of nature decided to bloom right on her head, and honestly, we’re here for it. Her dewy soft eyes and pink lips? Well, they were the perfect makeup ensemble to complement the grace of the Banarasi. And then, of course, there were the golden accents – that choker necklace and those ear studs. They didn’t just sparkle; they screamed regal sophistication.

So there you have it, folks – Raashi Khanna turned Instagram into a runway, proving that when you’ve got a Banarasi saree, you’ve got the essence of tradition and the spark of contemporary chic all wrapped up in one delightful twirl!