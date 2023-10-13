Be Dreamy Bride In Wedding Lehenga: Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, And Katrina Kaif

A wedding day is very special for a bride and close to her heart. It is all about emotions, love, care, responsibilities, and new beginnings. And so the bride wants it to make it beautiful and enchanting with their appearance too. And if you are looking for inspiration, take cues to be a dreamy bride from Kiara Advani, Alia Bhatt, and Katrina Kaif.

Kiara Advani’s Pink Wedding Lehenga

Image: Google

Kiara got married this year, and her bridal appearance was undoubtedly dreamy. She wore an intricately designed pink lehenga skirt with a designer gold embellished blouse. With the netted pink dupatta and green jewellery, she got that dreamy allure which is just wow.

Alia Bhatt’s Dark Pink Lehenga

Image: Google

The gorgeous Alia ditched a lehenga for her wedding and opted for a saree. In contrast, she looked alluring for her mehendi ceremony in a dark pink lehenga. She wore a halter neck printed dark pink blouse and a hand-crafted lehenga skirt. She styles her look with the diamond and green motif embellished necklace and maan tika.

Katrina Kaif’s Red Wedding Lehenga

Image: Google

For her big day, Katrina chose a traditional all-red lehenga. The beautiful gold embroidered Rajasthani lehenga skirt, a traditional blouse, and netted dupatta complete her appearance. She glams up her look with a gold diamond necklace, earrings, nose ring, matha patti, bangles, chuda, etc.

Whose wedding lehenga look did you like? Let us know in the comments.