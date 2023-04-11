Bollywood divas are very fond of different accessories and ornaments. And when it comes to traditional drapes, necklaces are the first choice. So the actress styles themselves in the best and most elegant way possible. The collar necklace is famous for suiting almost every style. So check out divas in collar necklaces from Janhvi Kapoor to Aditi Rao Hydari.

Actresses In Collar Necklace, Janhvi Kapoor To Aditi Rao Hydari

1) Janhvi Kapoor

Good Luck Jerry actress is quite a fashionista. She has always stunned her fans with something new in her style. And this vast sparkling collar necklace paired with an Indo-western saree look jaw-dropping. In addition, the bold makeup uplifted her glam quotient.

2) Mrunal Thakur

Sita Ramam fame Mrunal has carved her niche in the industry. But, over the years, her fashion sense has evolved, and this picture is proof. The divs chose a simple yet attractive style with a dual-colour emerald collar necklace with white pearls and matching Maan tika that suited her well.

3) Deepika Padukone

Style icon Deepika Padukone has always levelled up the fashion game. This beautiful pearl collar necklace paired with a ruffle sare for Cannes Film Festival 2022 looked stunning.

4) Tara Sutaria

The Marjaavaan star looked glamorous in a pink designer lehenga. She chose green and red diamond-embedded collar necklaces, earrings, and Maan tika.

5) Sonam Kapoor

Fashion queen Sonam Kapoor keeps her best foot forward regarding style and fashion. And so, in this picture, she styled her western look with a white and green diamond and pearl embedded collar necklace.

6) Aditi Rao Hydari

The beautiful actress Aditi Rao Hydari has an unbound love for ethnicity and tradition. The diva styled herself in a floral dress. But the diamond and pearls made v shape collar necklace became the highlight of her look. The simple look added to her appearance.

