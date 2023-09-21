Movies | Celebrities

Besties of B-town! Mouni Roy and Disha Patani out on date night, look dazzling in saree and bold blouse design [Video Viral]

Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the shining stars, their fashion choices a celestial spectacle that leaves us all spellbound. Scroll below to check on their stunning looks for Ganesh Chaturthi

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 Sep,2023 21:00:36
Besties of B-town! Mouni Roy and Disha Patani out on date night, look dazzling in saree and bold blouse design [Video Viral] 853975

In the glitzy realm of Bollywood camaraderie, behold the inseparable duo, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani, as they grace a star-studded date night, resplendent in the timeless allure of sarees accompanied by striking and audacious blouse designs. This visual spectacle has not only taken the internet by storm but also ignited a fervor for exquisite fashion.

Disha Patani, a paragon of elegance, astutely adhered to her distinctive style ethos, even for the auspicious Ganesh Chaturthi festivities. If one had any lingering doubts about the satin saree’s impending reign as the season’s pièce de résistance, Disha Patani’s choice was an irrefutable revelation. Her champagne flute-inspired saree, bedecked with a sequined bralette blouse, serves as an enchanting testimony. The liquid grace of the saree, coupled with the bedazzling blouse, is an ode to sartorial finesse, befitting the forthcoming festive merriment. Her hallmark voluminous tresses, adorned with a luxuriant glossy makeup, crowned this ensemble with an aura of consummate sophistication.

As for Mouni Roy, her arrival at the Ambani residence was nothing short of a cinematic enchantment, where the splendour of traditional craftsmanship took center stage. She donned a resplendent silk brocade saree, in seamless harmony with a contrasting blouse, reminiscent of the verdant hues of pistachio. Adorned with opulent traditional jewelry, her ensemble exuded a transcendent embodiment of the season’s felicitous spirit. Her signature winged eyeliner, framing her eyes like an artist’s masterpiece, and the coiffed bun, bedecked with a fragrant gajra, lent an ethereal dimension to her countenance.

Check out video-

In the effervescent world of Bollywood, where style reigns supreme, Mouni Roy and Disha Patani are the beacon bearers of vogue and sophistication. Their rendezvous, adorned with these magnificent ensembles, is not just a celebration of fashion but a harmonious symphony of elegance, audacity, and unbridled panache, leaving an imprint on the canvas of couture.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Mouni Roy crafts traditional spin in teal floral ethnic silk gown dress, Disha Patani in love 853877
Mouni Roy crafts traditional spin in teal floral ethnic silk gown dress, Disha Patani in love
Get the ‘cute girl’ appeal in one piece dresses like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi 853996
Get the ‘cute girl’ appeal in one piece dresses like Disha Patani, Kiara Advani and Nora Fatehi
Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya 853629
Dreamy Bridal Poses Inspiration Ft. Ankita Lokhande, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya
Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai 853571
Hairstyles To Steal For Your Lehenga Glam From Ayesha Singh, Mouni Roy, And Rashami Desai
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics 853312
Hina Khan, Mouni Roy, And Shraddha Arya Embrace Six-yard Saree Elegance In Different Fabrics
Take the modern 'bridal poses' in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy 853183
Take the modern ‘bridal poses’ in lehenga code from Divyanka Tripathi, Shehnaaz Gill and Mouni Roy

Latest Stories

Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star called him ‘truly iconic’ and ‘Genius Mind’ 854032
Happy Birthday Kareena Kapoor Khan: When Aamir Khan’s Laal Singh Chaddha co-star called him ‘truly iconic’ and ‘Genius Mind’
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer 'Mission Raniganj'! 854027
Here’s why ‘Rustom’ director Tinu Desai & team dug a 40-foot deep hole for Akshay Kumar starrer ‘Mission Raniganj’!
Excel Entertainment's 'Fukrey 3' Unveils Catchy New Track 'Mashoor,' Building Excitement for the Grand Release 854024
Excel Entertainment’s ‘Fukrey 3’ Unveils Catchy New Track ‘Mashoor,’ Building Excitement for the Grand Release
Here's How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar 853906
Here’s How Bollywood Divas Are Styling Sharara Set: Rakul Preet Singh, Isabelle Kaif, And Divya Khosla Kumar
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town 853820
Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Navya Nanda are the ‘Visarjan Partners’ of B-town
The Rise and Rise of Shehnaaz Gill  853994
The Rise and Rise of Shehnaaz Gill 
Read Latest News