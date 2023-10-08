Movies | Celebrities

BFF Reunion: Mouni Roy & Disha Patani’s ‘glam day out’ after vacation [Watch video]

Mouni Roy recently shared a delightful video on her Instagram stories, capturing the magical moment when she reunited with the ever-stunning Disha Patani. The two divas, known for their incredible talents and fashion-forward sensibilities, looked nothing short of fabulous in their chic outfits

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
08 Oct,2023 03:35:43
In a heartwarming display of BFF love, Mouni Roy recently shared a delightful video on her Instagram stories, capturing the magical moment when she reunited with the ever-stunning Disha Patani. The two divas, known for their incredible talents and fashion-forward sensibilities, looked nothing short of fabulous in their chic outfits. Let’s dive into this stylish rendezvous and also take a moment to appreciate their noteworthy contributions to the world of entertainment.

Mouni Roy: A Journey of Versatility

Mouni Roy, the epitome of grace and versatility, has graced both the small and big screens with her captivating presence. She first made waves with her portrayal of the charming and enigmatic ‘Shivanya’ in the TV series “Naagin.” Transitioning seamlessly into Bollywood, she enchanted audiences with her performances in films like “Gold” alongside Akshay Kumar and “Made in China” opposite Rajkummar Rao. Mouni’s fashion choices have always been on point, showcasing her impeccable taste and flair for the glamorous.

Disha Patani: Red-Hot Sensation

Disha Patani, the red-hot sensation of Bollywood, has been setting hearts ablaze with her sizzling on-screen appearances and her stunning fashion sense. Known for her roles in movies like “MS Dhoni: The Untold Story,” “Baaghi 2,” and “Malang,” Disha has carved a niche for herself as one of the industry’s brightest stars. Her bold and vivacious style is a reflection of her confident and dynamic persona.

The Glamorous Reunion

Now, back to the fabulous BFF reunion! Mouni Roy radiated charm in a pink printed midi dress with strappy shoulders, perfectly complemented by stylish black shades. Disha Patani, on the other hand, turned up the heat in a fiery red midi dress that highlighted her stunning figure. It was a meeting of beauty and grace, encapsulating the essence of their friendship. Mouni affectionately referred to Disha as ‘my baby,’ adding an extra layer of sweetness to the heartwarming moment.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

