Bhumi Pednekar Sets The Tone For Shaadi Season In A Stunning Yellow And White Bralette And Skirt

Bhumi Pednekar is one of Bollywood’s most well-known and popular actresses and entertainers. Every year, she invests all her time and effort to improve her performance. With her incredible sense of style and elegance, Bhumi enjoys killing and winning hearts on social media, so it’s no wonder that whatever she does is met with a lot of love and attention from her admirers. She also exudes flair and swagger naturally, so she can captivate people in every outfit and make them feel the fire. Peek at the diva in her yellow and white bralette and skirt.

Bhumi Pednekar’s Bralette And Skirt Appearance-

The Bhakshak actress looked ethereal in a yellow and white skirt and uploaded an amazing picture series on Instagram. The diva wore a beautiful yellow and white bandhani printed halter-neckline, sleeveless bralette with back tassel, and paired with a high-waisted flared ankle-length skirt. The outfit is from Punit Balana. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted, half-tied, wavy open hairstyle with loose bangs. The diva applied brown shade makeup with matte lipstick. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings tucked in the hair, yellow bangles, a gold Challa, an armband, rings by Tribe by Amrapali, and gold heels by Aprajita Toor. In the pictures, she shows her ethnic avatar with a toned physique.

What do you think about Bhumi Pednekar’s traditional outfit? Let us know your views in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.