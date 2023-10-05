Movies | Celebrities

'Big News' Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More

Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram handle and congratulated Morocco for the FIFA World Cup 2030. Check out the article below to know more details of the event.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Oct,2023 15:00:05
  • Highlights
  • On its 100th birthday, the FIFA World Cup announced important details about the 2030 Cup.
  • Nora Fatehi congratulates Morocco for the great achievement.
  • Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will host the 2030 Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will be a grand and historic event with several matches in Europe, Africa, and South America. This announcement was made as a part of a special arrangement to celebrate the 100th birthday of the World Cup in Uruguay, where the first tournament occurred in 1930. Abd some important announcements for the 2023 World Cup were also made. Acknowledging that, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram and congratulated Morocco. Read more to know the reason.

Nora Fatehi’s Congratulations To Morocco.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora Fatehi shared a photo of the King Of Morocco, Mohammad VI, with the gold trophy in his hand. She wrote, “Big News Congratulations to Morocco who will be hosting the Worldcup 2030 alongside Spain and Portugal @fifaworldcup (with a joining hand and fire emoji).”

'Big News' Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More 858424

FIFA World Cup 2030 will feature 48 teams and 104 games, scheduled for June-July 2030. And the matches are set to begin from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay before playing to the core host nations Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

What is your reaction to this? Let us know in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

