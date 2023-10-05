'Big News' Nora Fatehi Congratulates Morocco For FIFA World Cup 2030, Know More

Highlights

On its 100th birthday, the FIFA World Cup announced important details about the 2030 Cup.

Nora Fatehi congratulates Morocco for the great achievement.

Spain, Portugal, and Morocco will host the 2030 Cup.

The FIFA World Cup 2030 will be a grand and historic event with several matches in Europe, Africa, and South America. This announcement was made as a part of a special arrangement to celebrate the 100th birthday of the World Cup in Uruguay, where the first tournament occurred in 1930. Abd some important announcements for the 2023 World Cup were also made. Acknowledging that, Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi took to her Instagram and congratulated Morocco. Read more to know the reason.

Nora Fatehi’s Congratulations To Morocco.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Nora Fatehi shared a photo of the King Of Morocco, Mohammad VI, with the gold trophy in his hand. She wrote, “Big News Congratulations to Morocco who will be hosting the Worldcup 2030 alongside Spain and Portugal @fifaworldcup (with a joining hand and fire emoji).”

FIFA World Cup 2030 will feature 48 teams and 104 games, scheduled for June-July 2030. And the matches are set to begin from Uruguay, Argentina, and Paraguay before playing to the core host nations Spain, Portugal, and Morocco.

