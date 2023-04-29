Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out

Urvashi and Esha Gupta are keeping their fashion on check, check out

Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta are keeping their fashion decks all on point. The stars left us astounded with their preppy fashion dos, as they shared insights from their looks for the day on social media

Urvashi Rautela’s stunning look in shimmers

In the pictures, we can see Urvashi Rautela looking absolutely stunning in her golden sequinned co-ords. The sheer blouse top clubbed with sheer skirt looked perfect. She completed the look with her long sleek hair. Her make up looked on point, as she teamed it off with her dewy eyes and nude lips.

Esha Gupta looks gorgeous in florals

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning reel video, looking absolutely gorgeous in her floral off-shoulder bodycon dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. She completed the look with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Urvashi Rautela’s Work Front

Urvashi Rautela, the gorgeous Bollywood actress, has been keeping herself busy with a slew of projects on the work front. She was last seen in the 2021 crime thriller film “Inspector Avinash,” where she played the lead role opposite Randeep Hooda.

Esha Gupta’s work front

Esha Gupta, the stunning Bollywood actress, has been keeping herself busy with various projects on the work front. She was last seen in the 2020 film “One Day: Justice Delivered,” where she played the lead role of Crime Branch Officer Laxmi Rathi.

Esha Gupta has proven time and again that she is a versatile actress and a style icon. Fans eagerly await her next project, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.