ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out

Urvashi and Esha Gupta are keeping their fashion on check, check out

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
29 Apr,2023 07:55:01
Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out

Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta are keeping their fashion decks all on point. The stars left us astounded with their preppy fashion dos, as they shared insights from their looks for the day on social media

Urvashi Rautela’s stunning look in shimmers

In the pictures, we can see Urvashi Rautela looking absolutely stunning in her golden sequinned co-ords. The sheer blouse top clubbed with sheer skirt looked perfect. She completed the look with her long sleek hair. Her make up looked on point, as she teamed it off with her dewy eyes and nude lips.

Bold Pics: Urvashi Rautela and Esha Gupta hit apex of sensuality quotient, check out 802503

Esha Gupta looks gorgeous in florals

Esha Gupta took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning reel video, looking absolutely gorgeous in her floral off-shoulder bodycon dress. She completed the look with her long wavy hair. She completed the look with sleek eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips.

Urvashi Rautela’s Work Front

Urvashi Rautela, the gorgeous Bollywood actress, has been keeping herself busy with a slew of projects on the work front. She was last seen in the 2021 crime thriller film “Inspector Avinash,” where she played the lead role opposite Randeep Hooda.

Esha Gupta’s work front

Esha Gupta, the stunning Bollywood actress, has been keeping herself busy with various projects on the work front. She was last seen in the 2020 film “One Day: Justice Delivered,” where she played the lead role of Crime Branch Officer Laxmi Rathi.

Esha Gupta has proven time and again that she is a versatile actress and a style icon. Fans eagerly await her next project, and we can’t wait to see what she has in store for us.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Wait for Comment Box Appear while
Related Post
Wow: Esha Gupta Steals Show In Floral Dress, See Bold Pics
Wow: Esha Gupta Steals Show In Floral Dress, See Bold Pics
Urvashi Rautela serves defamation notice to journalist over fake news tweet
Urvashi Rautela serves defamation notice to journalist over fake news tweet
Bikini Fashion Battle: Ileana D'Cruz Vs Esha Gupta: Your ultimate vogue queen? (Vote Now)
Bikini Fashion Battle: Ileana D'Cruz Vs Esha Gupta: Your ultimate vogue queen? (Vote Now)
IPL 2023: Urvashi Rautela reacts to a girl holding a placard that says 'Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here'
IPL 2023: Urvashi Rautela reacts to a girl holding a placard that says 'Thank God Urvashi Is Not Here'
Watch: Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in deep neck beige gown at an event
Watch: Urvashi Rautela looks ravishing in deep neck beige gown at an event
Esha Gupta keeps her sass up in stylish pink plunging neck outfit
Esha Gupta keeps her sass up in stylish pink plunging neck outfit
Latest Stories
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Hansika Motwani cooks special recipe for hubby Sohael Khaturiya, come check out
Nora Fatehi is the girl of your dreams, see sizzling photodump
Nora Fatehi is the girl of your dreams, see sizzling photodump
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
A sneak peek into Anushka Sen’s breakfast regime
Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Vicky Kaushal's 'smiling assassin' swag
Katrina Kaif is all hearts for Vicky Kaushal's 'smiling assassin' swag
Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"
Kriti Sanon sends a special message to Samantha Ruth Prabhu on birthday, calls her "one strong woman"
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's stunning golden hair and sunkissed avatar is worthy of crushing
TMKOC diva Munmun Dutta's stunning golden hair and sunkissed avatar is worthy of crushing
Read Latest News