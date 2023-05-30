Bold Videos Alert: Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi, Pooja Hegde and spicy red outfits, a visual delight

Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde are three of the most amazing and talented divas that we currently have in the Hindi entertainment industry. While Pooja Hegde has got a background in the South regional entertainment industry before eventually melting hearts and making her way in Bollywood, Kriti Sanon and Nora Fatehi both started to get their share of fame and popularity immediately after the grand successful debuts and well, ever since then, things have certainly been wonderful and amazing for them in the true and literal sense of the term. All three of them are sensations in the true and literal sense of the term and well, we certainly love them and adore them for all the right reasons.

Let’s check out how the likes of Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde dazzle in stunning and bold red outfits:

Kriti Sanon, Nora Fatehi and Pooja Hegde, all three of them are immensely talented and popular and guess what? Fashion and swag comes to them naturally in the best way possible. Well, right now, the objective from our end is to burn your hearts for real by giving you all a glimpse of their amazing style quotient in stunning and bold red outfits. Well, do you all wish to compare their amazing looks and get an idea as to who looks the hottest in them? Well, here you go folks –

Well, absolutely amazing and sensational for real, right folks? Brilliant and wonderful, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com