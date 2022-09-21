Kriti Sanon and Tara Sutaria are two of the most admired and loved actresses in the Hindi entertainment industry. The two of them had been doing a terrific job in the Hindi entertainment industry for many years and given the kind of love and adulation that they both have got in all these years, we can genuinely say for a fact that it is entirely their hard work and good effort that have helped them become the brand and forces that they are in the entertainment industry today. Both of them share a humongous fan following and we love it, don’t we?

Whenever they get time away from their busy schedules, they love to jet off for fancy vacations and have a blast there. Well, this time, seems like they both have selected the same place to have fun and it is none other than Paris. Want to check out where and how? Take a look below –

Let us know your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com