Boss It Up Like Kriti Sanon In One-shoulder Top & Flared Pants

The undisputed queen of hearts, Kriti Sanon never ceases to capture attention with her fashion choices. The fashionista has the knack for carrying every look effortlessly, whether ethnic or western. However, this time, the diva shows her never-seen-before avatar in a one-shoulder top and flared top. Her charm has left us awestruck. Let’s dive into her look.

Kriti Sanon’s Bossy Look

Treating her fans with top-notch trendy fashion, Kriti Sanon drops a series of photos flaunting her bossy vibes. Ditching the regular pantsuit style, the Ganapath actress wore a dark grey one-shoulder top tucked in with flared classy pants. In this monotone ensemble, the actress defines her curvy figure in a bossy avatar, and we can’t stop admiring her glam.

But wait, there is more! Kriti Sanon increases the captivating quotient with the huge golden hoop earrings. At the same time, the golden rings complement her look. The actress opts for a messy hairstyle secured with a clip. The rosy eye shadow with the rosy cheeks and soft pink lips gives her a wow look. Kriti Sanon looks simple yet so elegant that we can’t get over her charm. In the striking moments, the actress flaunts her bossy vibes.

