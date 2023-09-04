Braids To Bun: Shruti Haasan's Trendy Hairstyles

The stunning Shruti Haasan is a well-known Indian actress. She has ruled over hearts with her skillful art on screen, her impeccable fashion taste, and her sartorial wardrobe choices. She opts for unique hairstyles related to the ongoing trend to elevate her glam.

Check Out The Trendy Hairstyles Of Shruti Haasan

1) Two Side Braided Hairstyle

Shruti adds a captivating look with her colorful mini dress and braided hairstyle here. With her gothic vibes in the floral piece, the diva embraces her funkiness in a mid-part two-side braided hairstyle with her captivating makeup and glam.

2) Open Waves

Styled by Surbhi Shukla, Shruti embraced black lady style in the ruffled bodice and netted long gown. Add a touch of sophistication with the wavy hairstyle with minimal makeup and high boots. With this style, she makes a grand appearance on the red carpet of the Cannes Film Festival.

3) Sleek High Bun

Exuding chicness in a shiny latex pantsuit, Shruti embraced her power glam vibes in the stunning style. She styled it with a sleek mid-part high bun with a touch of makeup to elevate her electric look.

4) Two Side Half Bun

This is undoubtedly one of the most trendy hairstyles. It complements contemporary fashion with a unique style. In the modern bralette top with a thigh-high slit skirt, Shruti elevates her fun fashion game with two side half-high bun.

Which trendy hairstyle of Shruti Haasan did you like the most? Please share with us in the comments section.