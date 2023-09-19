Movies | Celebrities

Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach

Janhvi is an epitome of breezy and divine beauty. She's sporting a pink one-shoulder swimwear that's just the right blend of chic and sultry. It's the kind of swimwear that makes you want to plan a beach vacation ASAP.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
19 Sep,2023 09:30:07
Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852780

Janhvi Kapoor is making waves, quite literally, as she raises the sensuality bar on the beach! The Bollywood diva recently graced her Instagram with a set of pictures that have left us all swooning.

In her beachside photoshoot, Janhvi is an epitome of breezy and divine beauty. She’s sporting a pink one-shoulder swimwear that’s just the right blend of chic and sultry. It’s the kind of swimwear that makes you want to plan a beach vacation ASAP.

But wait, there’s more! Janhvi takes it up a notch by pairing her pink swimwear with a white bikini set. The contrast is not just striking; it’s downright sensational. Her choice of attire screams confidence and elegance.

And those wavy locks! Her breezy flowing wet hair adds an extra layer of sensuality to the entire look. It’s like she stepped right out of a glamorous beach movie scene.

Check out the pictures-

Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852776

Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852777

Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852778

Breezy n Divine: Janhvi Kapoor raises sensuality bar in pink one-shoulder swimwear on beach 852779

Now, let’s dive into Janhvi Kapoor’s career journey. She’s the daughter of the late legendary actress Sridevi and film producer Boney Kapoor, and her foray into the film industry was highly anticipated. Janhvi made her acting debut with the film “Dhadak,” and her performance was widely appreciated. Since then, she has been a rising star in Bollywood, taking on diverse roles and showcasing her acting prowess.

With each project, she continues to evolve as an actress and leaves a lasting impression in the industry.

So, whether it’s setting sensuality standards on the beach or making her mark in the world of cinema, Janhvi Kapoor is a force to be reckoned with, and we can’t wait to see her next ventures on line.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses 852962
In Photos! Janhvi Kapoor, Kriti Sanon and Disha Patani get the preppy quotient perfect in one shoulder dresses
Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Allure In Saree, Caught In Pink Haze 847557
Janhvi Kapoor Exudes Allure In Saree, Caught In Pink Haze
Janhvi Kapoor And Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple, Watch Viral Video 846855
Janhvi Kapoor And Rumoured Beau Shikhar Pahariya Seek Blessings At Tirumala Temple, Watch Viral Video
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others 846311
Malaika Arora-Arjun Kapoor’s breakup rumours hit peaks after former unfollows Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and others
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends 843048
Saif Down With Flu, Turns A Year Older With Family, Friends
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek 842471
Janhvi Kapoor Celebrates 3 Years Of Gunjan Saxena; Sneak Peek

Latest Stories

Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon? 853025
Vikrant Massey and Sheetal Thakur to become parents soon?
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gets emotional; misses her son 853028
Anupamaa Spoiler: Malti Devi gets emotional; misses her son
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara 853024
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Spoiler: Abhimanyu avoids Akshara
Post Aashiqui 3’s leaked audio, netizens demand Galliyan singer ‘Ankit Tiwari’s’ return over Arijit Singh 852857
Post Aashiqui 3’s leaked audio, netizens demand Galliyan singer ‘Ankit Tiwari’s’ return over Arijit Singh
Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying 'I Love Him So Much' 852845
Nora Fatehi Poses With Her Younger Brother Omar Fatehi, Pens Heartfelt Note Saying ‘I Love Him So Much’
Jannat Zubair Wows In Soft Pink Anarkali Set With Statement Jhumkas And Jutis, Watch 852823
Jannat Zubair Wows In Soft Pink Anarkali Set With Statement Jhumkas And Jutis, Watch
Read Latest News