Candid Queen! Rakul Preet Singh turns muse in multicoloured bikini set

Bollywood actress Rakul Preet Singh is making waves with her stunning beach pictures, where she is seen embracing the sun and sand in a vibrant bikini set. The actress, known for her versatile roles, showcased her beach-ready style in a multi-colored halter bikini top crafted from a blend of polyester and spandex. The bikini featured trendy tie-up detailing and a playful print, perfectly complementing Rakul’s beachy vibes.

Rakul Preet Singh stuns in bikini

In the sun-kissed snapshots, Rakul Preet flaunted her radiant smiles, paired with a chic mid-parted hairbun and a minimalist nude makeup look. The actress added a touch of glamour to her beach ensemble with a pair of gorgeous hoop earrings, enhancing the overall aesthetic of her beach-day look.

Sharing the breathtaking photos on her social media, Rakul Preet expressed her joy in a light-hearted caption, stating, “Isse kehte hain candid posing.” The pictures capture the actress in candid moments, radiating confidence and happiness as she enjoys her beach escapade. Rakul Preet’s beach style not only reflects her fashion-forward choices but also sets a trend for the perfect blend of comfort and glamour during those sunny days by the shore.

Check out photos below:

Having marked her entry into the entertainment industry with the Kannada film “Gilli,” Rakul Preet Singh ventured into Bollywood in 2013 through Divya Khosla Kumar’s “Yaariyan.” The talented actress has since carved a niche for herself with notable performances in films like “De De Pyaar De,” “Chhatriwali,” “Cuttputlli,” “Thank God,” “Doctor G,” and “Runway 34.”

Currently, the headlines are abuzz with speculations about Rakul Preet Singh taking a significant step in her personal life. Rumors suggest that the actress is set to tie the knot with her long-time boyfriend, Jackky Bhagnani, in February this year