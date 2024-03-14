Casual Glam: Raashii Khanna’s Chic Style Statement In A Pink Top And White Pants

Raashii Khanna is an outstanding actress in Telugu and Hindi film industries. She also appeared in Hindi films. She is also noted for her beauty, grace, and fashion sense, as she routinely attends events and dresses in gorgeous and fashionable outfits. Raashi Khanna, the lovely South actress, looks stylishly in the most recent picture shoot with her charming beauty. The Yodha actor is well-known for her outstanding fashion sense and always attracts attention wherever she goes. Today, she made a statement wearing a pink top and white pants. Let us learn the remarkable attractiveness of her recent appearance.

Raashii Khanna’s Top And Pants Appearance-

The Yodha actress looked dapper in a pink top and white pants and shared a picture series of herself on Instagram. The actress donned light pink off-shoulder sleeves and a lined pleated textured top tucked in white high-waisted flared ankle-length pants. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted wavy open tresses. The diva applied minimal makeup with brown eyes, black eyeliner, and matte lips. She accessories her outfit with long gold earrings, a ring, and brown heels. In the pictures, the diva gave striking postures with a killer attitude.

Raashii Khanna looks gorgeous in a pink top and white pants, right? In the comments below, let us know your opinions, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.