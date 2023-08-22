ADVERTISEMENT
Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home

Shraddha Kapoor, in her latest Instagram dump, reveals her cozy time at home with chai, champi, and chill in the unfiltered snaps. Check it out below in the article

Author: Aarti Tiwari
22 Aug,2023 07:45:58
Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home 844564

Whether it’s her birthday or promoting films on her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor loves to celebrate important events with a cup of tea. Enjoying tea time at her home is her favorite pass time. Today, the diva gives a sneak peek into her Sunday, fun day vibes enjoying chai, champi, and chill.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Sunday Funday Vibes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a series of unfiltered snaps. In the images, the actress flaunting her beautiful smile posed with a cup of tea. The gorgeous actress is aging like fine wine as she glows even without makeup making hearts go racing.

With the caption, Shraddha shared that her Sunday vibes start with a cup of tea. While the hair ‘champi’ is the relaxing thing, and after oiling, it feels all chill.

Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home 844561

Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home 844562

Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home 844563

A hair champi is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite thing to do while at home. It makes you feel better and free from all the worries.

Sundays are made to chill, and Shraddha makes it worth it with a cup of tea, hair champi, and chill vibes.

Shraddha Kapoor’s last film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, received praise from the critics and audience. Next, she will feature in the sequel Stree 2.

So did you like Shraddha Kapoor’s unfiltered snaps enjoying her weekend with chai, champi, and chill vibes? Please express your opinion with us in the comments section.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

