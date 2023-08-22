Chai, Champi, And Chill- Shraddha Kapoor's Cosy Time At Home

Whether it’s her birthday or promoting films on her Instagram handle, Shraddha Kapoor loves to celebrate important events with a cup of tea. Enjoying tea time at her home is her favorite pass time. Today, the diva gives a sneak peek into her Sunday, fun day vibes enjoying chai, champi, and chill.

Shraddha Kapoor’s Sunday Funday Vibes

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shraddha shared a series of unfiltered snaps. In the images, the actress flaunting her beautiful smile posed with a cup of tea. The gorgeous actress is aging like fine wine as she glows even without makeup making hearts go racing.

With the caption, Shraddha shared that her Sunday vibes start with a cup of tea. While the hair ‘champi’ is the relaxing thing, and after oiling, it feels all chill.

A hair champi is undoubtedly everyone’s favorite thing to do while at home. It makes you feel better and free from all the worries.

Sundays are made to chill, and Shraddha makes it worth it with a cup of tea, hair champi, and chill vibes.

Shraddha Kapoor’s last film Tu Jhoothi Main Makkar, received praise from the critics and audience. Next, she will feature in the sequel Stree 2.

So did you like Shraddha Kapoor's unfiltered snaps enjoying her weekend with chai, champi, and chill vibes?