Movies | Celebrities

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs

Tollywood's leading ladies, Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna, have recently graced us with their stunning lehenga designs, setting new standards for traditional chic.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
07 Oct,2023 03:05:15
Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859084
  • Highlights:
  • Anupama Parameswaran exemplifies subtle sophistication in a hand-embroidered organza lehenga.
  • Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in a silver sequin stunner, blending traditional and modern fashion.
  • Rashmika Mandanna radiates elegance as a green goddess in self-designed beadwork lehenga.

Elegance never goes out of style, and when it comes to Indian fashion, lehengas are the epitome of grace and sophistication. Tollywood’s leading ladies, Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna, have recently graced us with their stunning lehenga designs, setting new standards for traditional chic. Let’s delve into their captivating choices and discover how to channel elegance like a true diva.

Anupama Parameswaran: Subtle Sophistication

Anupama Parameswaran’s choice of lehenga exemplifies the beauty of subtlety and refined taste. Her three-piece ensemble consists of a voluminous lehenga, a sleeveless choli, and a graceful dupatta. The organza lehenga, devoid of excessive prints, shines with hand-embroidered detailing at the waist. The choli is adorned with delicate French florets woven in matching thread, while the dupatta remains unadorned, allowing the ensemble’s elegance to shine through. Anupama’s choice of jewelry, including oxidized silver earrings, a metal neckpiece, and a ring, complements her look perfectly. With a low tied bun, blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips, she exudes timeless charm and sophistication.

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859083

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859082

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859081

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859080

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859079

Rashmika Mandanna: Green Goddess

Rashmika Mandanna’s green lehenga is a testament to the beauty of self-designed beadwork. Her ensemble features a thin strap blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt, both adorned with intricate bead detailing. Completing the look is a slim green dupatta that adds a touch of elegance. Rashmika’s loose curls and radiant makeup enhance her natural beauty and provide a refreshing twist to traditional styling. Dangling earrings add the finishing touch, making her appear like a true goddess of grace and style.

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859071

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859070

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859069

Rakul Preet Singh: Silver Sequin Stunner

Rakul Preet Singh’s appearance in a silver sequin lehenga is nothing short of a visual spectacle. Her choice of a long open hairstyle adds an element of contemporary chic to her ensemble. The lehenga itself boasts intricate sequin and glam work, ensuring that she gleams like a star. With minimal makeup, Rakul lets the shimmering lehenga take center stage. She elevates her look further with a stunning diamond choker neckpiece. Rakul Preet Singh embodies the perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion, radiating glamour and grace effortlessly.

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859078

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859072

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859073

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859074

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859075

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859076

Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh & Rashmika Mandanna’s lehenga designs 859077

Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna have graced us with their impeccable lehenga choices, proving that elegance is always in vogue. Whether it’s Anupama’s subtle sophistication, Rakul’s silver sequin stunner, or Rashmika’s green goddess look, these Bollywood divas have set the bar high for traditional chic. So, if you want to channel elegance like a true fashion icon, take inspiration from their stunning lehenga designs and let your inner diva shine this festive season.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace 858307
Kajal Aggarwal, Rashmika Mandanna, & Samantha Ruth Prabhu: Glam Up Your Saree With Diamond Necklace
Lead The Trend In Back Neck Latest Blouse Design: Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia & Srinidhi Shetty 858355
Lead The Trend In Back Neck Latest Blouse Design: Anupama Parameswaran, Tamannaah Bhatia & Srinidhi Shetty
Doha’s F1 Weekend: A starry affair with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez & more! 858230
Doha’s F1 Weekend: A starry affair with Jackky Bhagnani, Rakul Preet Singh, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Shahid Kapoor, Kiara Advani, Jacqueline Fernandez & more!
Take kurti neck design ideas from Rakul Preet Singh, Anupama Parameswaran & Srinidhi Shetty [Photos] 857936
Take kurti neck design ideas from Rakul Preet Singh, Anupama Parameswaran & Srinidhi Shetty [Photos]
Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set 857718
Rashmika Mandanna And Raashi Khanna Show Their Simplicity In Saree With Necklace Set
Flex your sarees swag with these blouse back designs: Cues from Srinidhi Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna 857463
Flex your saree swag with these blouse back designs: Cues from Srinidhi Shetty, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Rashmika Mandanna

Latest Stories

Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks 859064
Twirl in sharara suits this festive season: Pooja Hegde, Tamanna Bhatia & Hansika Motwani’s picks
Skirts For Women: Jacqueliene Fernandez, Tara Sutaria & Sonakshi Sinha’s go-to glam picks 859045
Skirts For Women: Sonakshi Sinha, Tara Sutaria & Jacqueliene Fernandez’s go-to glam picks
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos] 858992
Vacay Alert! Sara Ali Khan, Sanjana Sanghi & Navya Nanda’s wanderlust diaries [Photos]
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal 'Payal Gaming' Dhare, Aaradhya 'VibeWithAaradhya' Sawant, Harshita 'Harshi' Shukla, Mahek 'Mizo' Syed, Shakshi 'Sharkshe' Shetty, Deepanshi 'Dobby' Rawat, Krutika 'Krutika Plays' Ojha, Kaashvi 'Kaash Plays' Hiranandani, Kanika 'Kani Gaming' Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni 'Mili Kya Mili' Kandalgaonkar, Sonali 'Play Like Incognito' Singh 859043
Vote Now: Fan Fav Streamer Of The Year Female? Payal ‘Payal Gaming’ Dhare, Aaradhya ‘VibeWithAaradhya’ Sawant, Harshita ‘Harshi’ Shukla, Mahek ‘Mizo’ Syed, Shakshi ‘Sharkshe’ Shetty, Deepanshi ‘Dobby’ Rawat, Krutika ‘Krutika Plays’ Ojha, Kaashvi ‘Kaash Plays’ Hiranandani, Kanika ‘Kani Gaming’ Bisht, Bright Fox, Saloni ‘Mili Kya Mili’ Kandalgaonkar, Sonali ‘Play Like Incognito’ Singh
Auto Draft 859041
Vote Now: Fan-favourite esports organization of the year? Team Xspark, S8UL, GodLike Esports, Enigma, Orangutan, Gods Reign, Revenant Esports, Blind Esports, Velocity Gaming, Global Esports, Reckoning Esports
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses 858945
Seal your party style with Sonam Kapoor, Mouni Roy & Mrunal Thakur’s bold dresses
Read Latest News