Channel elegance with Anupama Parameswaran, Rashmika Mandanna & Rakul Preet Singh’s lehenga designs

Highlights:

Anupama Parameswaran exemplifies subtle sophistication in a hand-embroidered organza lehenga.

Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in a silver sequin stunner, blending traditional and modern fashion.

Rashmika Mandanna radiates elegance as a green goddess in self-designed beadwork lehenga.

Elegance never goes out of style, and when it comes to Indian fashion, lehengas are the epitome of grace and sophistication. Tollywood’s leading ladies, Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna, have recently graced us with their stunning lehenga designs, setting new standards for traditional chic. Let’s delve into their captivating choices and discover how to channel elegance like a true diva.

Anupama Parameswaran: Subtle Sophistication

Anupama Parameswaran’s choice of lehenga exemplifies the beauty of subtlety and refined taste. Her three-piece ensemble consists of a voluminous lehenga, a sleeveless choli, and a graceful dupatta. The organza lehenga, devoid of excessive prints, shines with hand-embroidered detailing at the waist. The choli is adorned with delicate French florets woven in matching thread, while the dupatta remains unadorned, allowing the ensemble’s elegance to shine through. Anupama’s choice of jewelry, including oxidized silver earrings, a metal neckpiece, and a ring, complements her look perfectly. With a low tied bun, blushed cheeks, kohl-rimmed eyes, and nude lips, she exudes timeless charm and sophistication.

Rashmika Mandanna: Green Goddess

Rashmika Mandanna’s green lehenga is a testament to the beauty of self-designed beadwork. Her ensemble features a thin strap blouse paired with a matching lehenga skirt, both adorned with intricate bead detailing. Completing the look is a slim green dupatta that adds a touch of elegance. Rashmika’s loose curls and radiant makeup enhance her natural beauty and provide a refreshing twist to traditional styling. Dangling earrings add the finishing touch, making her appear like a true goddess of grace and style.

Rakul Preet Singh: Silver Sequin Stunner

Rakul Preet Singh’s appearance in a silver sequin lehenga is nothing short of a visual spectacle. Her choice of a long open hairstyle adds an element of contemporary chic to her ensemble. The lehenga itself boasts intricate sequin and glam work, ensuring that she gleams like a star. With minimal makeup, Rakul lets the shimmering lehenga take center stage. She elevates her look further with a stunning diamond choker neckpiece. Rakul Preet Singh embodies the perfect fusion of traditional and modern fashion, radiating glamour and grace effortlessly.

Anupama Parameswaran, Rakul Preet Singh, and Rashmika Mandanna have graced us with their impeccable lehenga choices, proving that elegance is always in vogue. Whether it’s Anupama’s subtle sophistication, Rakul’s silver sequin stunner, or Rashmika’s green goddess look, these Bollywood divas have set the bar high for traditional chic. So, if you want to channel elegance like a true fashion icon, take inspiration from their stunning lehenga designs and let your inner diva shine this festive season.