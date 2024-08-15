Channel Keerthy Suresh’s Elegance With These 5 Stylish Blouse Designs For Simple Printed Sarees

Keerthy Suresh is currently busy promoting her upcoming movie ‘Raghuthatha’, which will be released on the 15th of August, Independence Day. The actress is known for her elegant and stylish approach to traditional wear. She often pairs simple printed sarees with chic blouses. If you’re looking to enhance your printed saree with a blouse that adds a touch of sophistication, here are five beautiful designs inspired by Keerthy Suresh’s fashion sense:

Check out the 5 Stylish Blouse Designs For Simple Printed Sarees From Keerthy Suresh Closest, From Sheer to Spaghetti Style.

1) White Sheer Blouse

Keerthy Suresh looks beautiful in a light blue and white checkered, multi-color floral print saree with a dropped end piece. She pairs her saree with a white blouse designed with sheer fabric at the collarbones, a high neck, a sleeveless pattern, and a bust-fitted cover with a white and floral printed design, adding a touch of grace without overpowering the saree fit. The actress styles her look with a middle-partition braided hairstyle, giving a girlish touch to the braid by pairing it with a white ribbon, minimal makeup with peach lips, and accessorizing with pearl jewelry.

2) Sheer Sleeves Blouse

Keerthy Suresh opts for a beige and red floral printed satin saree with a dropped end piece and pairs it with a white blouse, which features sheer puffy sleeves and a deep sweetheart neckline blouse, adding a modern twist to traditional outfits. The actress styles her look with a one-sided braided hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessories with gold earrings and a wristwatch for a glam appearance.

3) Pink Spaghetti Blouse

Keerthy Suresh looks stunning in a pink saree with a cherry floral print dropped end piece. She pairs it with a matching blouse, which features spaghetti straps, a square neckline, and a bust-fitted blouse that adds a touch of elegance without overwhelming the print. The diva pairs her look with wavy hair, minimal makeup, and peach matte lips, and she adds silver earrings and a ring to style up her look.

4) Plunging Neck Black Blouse

Keerthy Suresh looks gorgeous in a saree. She styled her look with a black and white striped printed chiffon saree with a dramatic and stylish dropped end piece. The diva paired her look with a black and white outlined plunging neckline blouse and a backless blouse, adding a contemporary flair to her printed saree. The actress styled her look with a side-parted straight hairstyle, minimal makeup with peach glossy lips, and accessorized with long silver earrings to create a balanced and sophisticated look.

5) White V-Neck Blouse

Keerthy Suresh looks elegant in a white cotton saree adorned with multi-colored floral prints and a dropped-end piece. She pairs it with a white sleeveless broad strappy V-neck bust-fitted blouse that adds strikingness to her outfit. The actress pairs her look with a bun hairstyle with loose bangs, minimal makeup with peach lips, and earrings and white heels for a classy look.

These blouse designs inspired by Keerthy Suresh will help you elevate a simple printed saree with a touch of elegance and style. Whether you prefer classic or contemporary elements, these designs offer versatile options to enhance your traditional ensemble.