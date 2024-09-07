In the world of western fashion, gowns always serve stunning vibes. White gowns epitomize supremacy in fashion as they symbolize elegance and purity. The timeless charm of the drape makes it a favorite for formal events, weddings, and red-carpet appearances. With their pristine hue and sophisticated designs, white gowns never fail to create a breathtaking visual, just like Bollywood celebrities Shanaya Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela’s recent look.
Shanaya Kapoor’s Rose White Gown
For her recent photoshoot, Shanaya looked super gorgeous in a white gown. The actress wore a strapless, simple white gown featuring a huge rose floral detail around her upper body, followed by a trail pattern, giving her royal charm. She ditched accessories and makeup to highlight her outfit, and she looked oh-so-breathtaking. You can channel your diva inside like the actress in this gorgeous rose-white gown.
Urvashi Rautela’s Feathery White Gown
Urvashi graced her look in a stunning feathery gown, redefining the white gown trend. The diva wore a beautiful plain white gown featuring a feather-crafted bodice, followed by a satin skirt bottom, complementing her western swag. She grabs our attention with the diamond-embellished sleeves and feathery bodice, and you channel your diva like Urvashi in the masterpiece outfit. In the striking photos, the actress channels her inner diva.