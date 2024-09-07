Channel Your Inner Diva Like Shanaya Kapoor And Urvashi Rautela In Stunning White Gown

In the world of western fashion, gowns always serve stunning vibes. White gowns epitomize supremacy in fashion as they symbolize elegance and purity. The timeless charm of the drape makes it a favorite for formal events, weddings, and red-carpet appearances. With their pristine hue and sophisticated designs, white gowns never fail to create a breathtaking visual, just like Bollywood celebrities Shanaya Kapoor and Urvashi Rautela’s recent look.

Shanaya Kapoor’s Rose White Gown

For her recent photoshoot, Shanaya looked super gorgeous in a white gown. The actress wore a strapless, simple white gown featuring a huge rose floral detail around her upper body, followed by a trail pattern, giving her royal charm. She ditched accessories and makeup to highlight her outfit, and she looked oh-so-breathtaking. You can channel your diva inside like the actress in this gorgeous rose-white gown.

Urvashi Rautela’s Feathery White Gown

Urvashi graced her look in a stunning feathery gown, redefining the white gown trend. The diva wore a beautiful plain white gown featuring a feather-crafted bodice, followed by a satin skirt bottom, complementing her western swag. She grabs our attention with the diamond-embellished sleeves and feathery bodice, and you channel your diva like Urvashi in the masterpiece outfit. In the striking photos, the actress channels her inner diva.