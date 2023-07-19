ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan are actively promoting their upcoming film Bawaal. Here check out her quirky pictures in her latest Instagram dumoe

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Jul,2023 07:05:25
Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834883

Janhvi Kapoor is actively promoting her upcoming film Bawaal. It is one of the most anticipated films among the audience. In comparison, by far, the actress has captivated her fans through her stunning style statement for her promotions. Yet again, her new quirky pictures in shiny yellow mini dress are winning hearts. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Quirky Shade In Mini Dress

The 26-year-old shared pictures from her promotion in her late Instagram dump. She wore a shiny yellow bodycon dress with cut-out detailing and a low neckline. At the same time, thigh-high slit added a glamour to it. She styled it with an open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and high heels. She looked fantastic in her new avatar.

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834884

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834885

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834886

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834887

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834888

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834889

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834890

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834891

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834892

Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress 834893

While her quirky shades throughout the pictures grabbed our attention, the diva in her caption mentioned that these pictures represented her mood after the last two screenings of her film Bawaal. Sometimes she would make a face like a kid; sometimes, she laughed like there is no tomorrow. Her smiles, laugh, and happiness on her face shows her excitement for her film. Undoubtedly she is the cutest with all her antics.

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Bawaal features Varun Dhawan opposite her. The film will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.

Did you enjoy watching Janhvi Kapoor’s quirky shades? Please share your thoughts in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

