Check Out: Janhvi Kapoor's Quirky Shades In Shiny Mini Dress

Janhvi Kapoor is actively promoting her upcoming film Bawaal. It is one of the most anticipated films among the audience. In comparison, by far, the actress has captivated her fans through her stunning style statement for her promotions. Yet again, her new quirky pictures in shiny yellow mini dress are winning hearts. Let’s check it out.

Janhvi Kapoor’s Quirky Shade In Mini Dress

The 26-year-old shared pictures from her promotion in her late Instagram dump. She wore a shiny yellow bodycon dress with cut-out detailing and a low neckline. At the same time, thigh-high slit added a glamour to it. She styled it with an open hairstyle, blushed cheeks, glossy lips, and high heels. She looked fantastic in her new avatar.

While her quirky shades throughout the pictures grabbed our attention, the diva in her caption mentioned that these pictures represented her mood after the last two screenings of her film Bawaal. Sometimes she would make a face like a kid; sometimes, she laughed like there is no tomorrow. Her smiles, laugh, and happiness on her face shows her excitement for her film. Undoubtedly she is the cutest with all her antics.

Janhvi Kapoor’s film Bawaal features Varun Dhawan opposite her. The film will be released on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video on 21st July 2023.

Did you enjoy watching Janhvi Kapoor’s quirky shades? Please share your thoughts in the comments.