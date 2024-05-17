Check Out: Nora Fatehi Channels Doll Vibes in a Stunning Blue Co-ord Set

Bollywood’s gorgeous queen Nora Fatehi continues to captivate audiences with her acting and dancing skills in films. Whether she’s dressed in hot sarees or bodycon dresses, her distinct style never fails to impress. Her wardrobe collection strikes an excellent balance between contemporary and refinement. Her recent outfits exude beauty and grace. The actress effortlessly exhibits the beauty of Western clothes, as proven by her most recent appearance on Instagram in a blue co-ord outfit.

Nora Fatehi’s Blue Co-ord Set Appearance-

The Dazzling diva posted a picture series of herself as she opted for a blue co-ord set. The crop t-shirt features a vibrant blue color with lined printing, adding visual interest and texture to the fabric. It has a collar neckline and half sleeves, providing a relaxed and casual look. The t-shirt may also feature button detailing along the front for added embellishment and style. The skirt complements the top with its matching blue hue and serves as the focal point of the outfit. Its high-waisted design accentuates the waistline and creates a flattering silhouette.

Nora Fatehi’s Style Appearance-

The actress chooses a sleek, middle-parted high ponytail hairstyle with front bangs that perfectly frame her face. She opted for soft eyeshadow for a stunning makeup look with light blushy cheeks and pink lips to enhance her overall appearance. To add a dazzling aspect to her attire while staying true to her unique style, she wears statement pieces such as gold ear hoops and bracelets. In the photos, she sat on the chair and opted for cute expressions like a doll.

