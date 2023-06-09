ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Shraddha Kapoor's Healthy Morning Routine

Shraddha Kapoor is a food lover, and her Instagram feed proves her true love in the pictures. She loves to enjoy different cheat dishes. But now the diva ai inspiring you to be healthy; check out how

Author: Aarti Tiwari
09 Jun,2023 00:05:45
Shraddha Kapoor undoubtedly is the favorite of many with her cuteness and ageless beauty. The actress is growing young every year. It always makes her fans wonder about her diet and food. But at the same time, she is often seen binging on cheat meals at her home with family, sometimes alone. And this confuses her viewer, making them wonder what she does to be so fit. Let’s check it out.

Shraddha Kapoor loves all the cheat dishes, whether it is Maharashtra’s beloved Vada pav or the all-rounder Pani Puri. She is not just a foodie but also looks for her health. In the latest Instagram story, the actress shared a picture of a glass with some green juice and called it healthy. It seems the actress has bitter gourd juice. In the text, she wrote, “Health apne hi haath mein hoti hai. Good Morning!!!”

Check Out: Shraddha Kapoor's Healthy Morning Routine 813946

Though the diva sometimes enjoys cheat dishes, she makes sure to compensate for that with a healthy intake. It’s her way of inspiring fans. In contrast, while promoting her film Tu Jhooti Main Makkar in a random chat, Shraddha revealed her love for Vada pav and shared it with her fans. Her genuine personality attracts others every time. She also loves the typical Indian street food of Mumbai especially.

What’s your opinion about Shraddha Kapoor’s health tip?

