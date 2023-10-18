Check Out: Vignesh Shivan drops BTS with MS Dhoni, says ‘directing & saying action for my idol’

South Indian filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, a dedicated cricket aficionado, exhibited his profound admiration for the former Indian cricketing stalwart, Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Sharing a picture of himself alongside Dhoni, Vignesh Shivan hailed the cricketer as his ‘Idol’ and ‘role model.’ He expressed immense joy in his dual passions – directing and the chance to give the ‘Action’ command to his cricketing hero, MS Dhoni. In his post, he used the hashtag #CaptainCool @mahi7781.

This social media revelation prompted a wave of enthusiastic responses. One user expressed their elation at finally witnessing the two icons together, using the hashtag #wikki. Another commenter expressed sheer delight at the sight of their two favourite personalities in a single frame.

Check out photos:

Vignesh Shivan conveyed his heartfelt appreciation to Dhoni for his venture into the world of Tamil cinema as a producer. Dhoni, in collaboration with his wife Sakshi Singh, produced the Tamil movie “Let’s Get Married,” which saw its release on July 28, 2023. The film, directed by Ramesh Thamilmani, boasts an ensemble cast featuring Harish Kalyan, Ivana, Nadhiya, and Yogi Babu in significant roles.

Prior to this social media proclamation, Vignesh Shivan had shared a heartfelt video where he received an autograph from MS Dhoni, accompanied by a touching note of gratitude. Within this note, Dhoni was hailed as not just a cricketing hero but also a captain and a role model. Vignesh Shivan couldn’t contain his emotions and joy whenever he found himself in the presence of the remarkable Dhoni. The video beautifully captured the moment when Dhoni signed Vignesh Shivan’s white t-shirt.