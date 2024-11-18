Amid controversy with Dhanush, Vignesh Shivan posts a wish for wife, Nayanthara

Actress Nayanthara, fondly known as the ‘Lady Superstar’ of South Indian cinema, celebrated her 40th birthday on Monday, November 18. Her husband, filmmaker Vignesh Shivan, made the occasion even more special with an emotional tribute on social media, sharing his deep admiration for his wife.

Taking to Instagram, Vignesh expressed his love with heartfelt posts that revealed his deep respect for Nayanthara. In one of his Instagram Stories, he wished her a happy birthday with the message, “Happy Birthday My Uyir (Life),” playing the background song Kannaana Kanne from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, a film that brought them closer years ago.

He further wrote, “My respect for you is a million times more than the love I have for you! For who you are, my Thangamey.” Vignesh’s admiration for Nayanthara’s resilience and dedication to her craft shone through his posts. The couple, who have been together for a decade, continue to be a source of inspiration for fans, both professionally and personally.

To mark Nayanthara’s birthday, Netflix released her documentary, Nayanthara: Beyond the Fairytale, which takes viewers on a journey through her life, tracing her roots from her hometown in Thiruvalla, Kerala, to her rise as one of the biggest stars in the South Indian film industry. The documentary, which delves into her life behind the scenes, also highlights her relationship with Vignesh, celebrating their enduring bond.

In his heartfelt post, Vignesh reflected on their journey together, saying, “I always admire you! You always inspire me… The way I look up to you, the way I love you, I keep trying to express it in all the ways I can. I hope it comes across to you.” He reminisced about their decade-long relationship, expressing gratitude for how far they’ve come, living the life they once dreamed of together. “Every part of my life after I met you has been so beautiful, as beautiful as your heart,” he added.

However, Vignesh also hinted at recent challenges, referencing portions of his personal story that were left out of the Netflix documentary. Without explicitly naming anyone, he acknowledged the pain of certain narratives being omitted, possibly alluding to the ongoing controversy surrounding Dhanush. He expressed hope that someday, people would understand the truth behind their journey.

The controversy between Nayanthara, Vignesh, and Dhanush has garnered attention, with fans speculating on the reasons behind the apparent rift. Despite the surrounding tensions, Vignesh’s birthday tribute focused on the positive aspects of his relationship with Nayanthara, choosing to celebrate her achievements and the life they’ve built together.

As Nayanthara turns 40, Vignesh’s messages serve as a reminder of their enduring love, even as they navigate the complexities of public life. Fans have poured in their support, appreciating the couple’s strength amid ongoing challenges, as they continue to embrace every moment together.