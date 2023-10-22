Cocktail Party Wears Essentials: Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor serve ultimate goals

Cocktail parties are like fashion runways, and when it comes to slaying the style game, Rakul Preet Singh and Janhvi Kapoor are the undisputed champions. These Bollywood stars know how to turn heads and steal the spotlight at any party. So, get ready to explore the must-have fashion essentials for cocktail parties as Rakul and Janhvi show us how it’s done. It’s like a fashion adventure, so grab your favourite drink and let’s dive in!

Rakul Preet Singh looks preppy in power suit

Rakul Preet Singh is rocking the fashion scene with her Butter Cream Vest & Pants combo, priced at Rs. 32,950. It’s not your everyday cream outfit – it’s like wearing a secret weapon of style. Made from super soft tencel twill fabric, it’s comfy and classy rolled into one. The cream colour? Timeless and ready for any occasion.

The front of the vest is all about structure and elegance with soft rounded lapels and a subtly low neckline. But here’s where it gets interesting – the back! It’s boldly open, showing off a bit of your lower back while keeping things classy.

Now, let’s talk about those low-rise, wide-leg pants. They’re the perfect blend of cozy and chic. Great for going from day to night. The wide legs not only make you feel relaxed and free to move, but they also make you look taller and super elegant. These pants are a must-have for anyone who loves to stay stylish and comfy at the same time. They’re like a fashion superhero for your wardrobe!

Janhvi Kapoor looks preppy in bodycon

Janhvi Kapoor is giving us all a masterclass in the art of being effortlessly chic in her stunning brown backless bodycon dress. This halter neck wonder is like fashion’s love letter to elegance, and it’s making quite the statement. But that’s not all – the dress has a dreamy floor-length trail, ensuring that Janhvi’s every step is a red-carpet moment. It’s the kind of dress that says, “I’m here to turn heads.”

Janhvi, being the style queen that she is, decided to keep her hair casually classy with a chic bun, a choice that perfectly complements the dress’s flair. Her eyes? They’re the stuff of smokey-eye legends, giving her that extra allure, and those nude pink lips are like the icing on the fashion cake. In her pictures, Janhvi Kapoor is not just gorgeous; she’s the definition of class and style. It’s like she’s telling us, “You can be breathtaking and effortless all at once – just like this dress.”