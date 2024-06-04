Congratulations: Nora Fatehi Ranks Number One In #Newmusic Chart On TikTok

Nora Fatehi is a powerhouse of talent. Whether acting, dancing, or modeling, her performances always steal attention. In Bollywood, she is known for her addicting item numbers, whether Kusu Kusu or Zaalim. Her impromptu dance moves leave the onlookers grooving with her. With her talent and hard work, the dancer has come a long way. Adding to the list of her achievements, the actress yet again creates a new record on the TikTok social media platform.

Nora Fatehi Creates New Record

Taking to her Instagram handle, Nora shared a couple of photos showcasing another milestone she achieved today. The screenshots show Nora Fatehi topping the TikTok chart for her soon-to-be-released song, ‘Nora’. Her song ranked number one on the New Music chart. In the text, she wrote, “‘Nora’ Number 1 on #Newmusic TikTok list! Go and use the sound for your videos now!”

But wait, that’s not all! Nora Fatehi was also featured on the main TikTok music banner with her song ‘Nora.’ Expressing her happiness, the dancer wrote, “Wow, “Nora, on the main @tiktok music banner! #Newmusic.” Yesterday, the actress shared the first look from her new song, which is also her first International song. “Here is the first look of my new international song, ‘NORA’ I really hope you guys will enjoy it coming soon,” she captioned.

Sharing the teaser of her upcoming song, Nora, the actress also revealed the song’s release date, which is 6 June 2024. Her intriguing look in the clip has made fans enthusiasm for the new song.

Many congratulations to the actress for creating another record.